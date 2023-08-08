Headlines and articles pulled from the August 9, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

PARADE MAPPED, ENTRIES LOW… The 19th annual Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest entries have closed with 15 girls entered. The 15 and their sponsors are: Bobby Lliteras, Woods Construction; Caren Schekall, The Ledger; Lennie Walter, Hemingford Lumber Co.; Lorrie Johnson, John’s Jack & Jill; Chris Gausmann, The Glamourette; Robyn Anderson, Redwood Shed; Joni Roes, Bank of Hemingford; Patty Hood, Manion’s Conoco; Anita Krohn, Drake Hotel; Jerre McLaughlin, Rhoad’s Apparel; Lynette Collins, KCOW Radio; Kathy Lawson, Alliance National Bank; Sandy Vogel, Hayward’s Open Range; Kay Drabbles, Guardian State Bank, Lynette Green, Sewing Center.

CHIEF ARCHITECTS… for the 48th annual 1973 County Fair slated to erupt in full force next week at the west edge of Hemingford. County Extension Agent Mick Evertson is enjoying the 4-H office at the back part of the Poultry Hall which fronts on the midway just off the livestock arena. Fair Board President and Chamber of Commerce Fair Entertainment Manager Bob Kiester is happy with the new Fair Office built between the next couple Exhibit Halls to the west and also fronting on the midway.

RETURN OF STATE-FAIR STAGE… show, the Browning Family, is set at the County Fair here for next Saturday night in front of the grandstand at 8 p.m. Some of the most talented and entertaining people you’ve seen in a long time, they perform with marimbas, accordions, drums, piano, trombones, trumpet, barbershop and lots of personality. A fast-moving show, they’ll also feature The Tiny Tones – Tim and Marcia – 12 and 14 years old, and share the stage with the Alvis Barnett Family. It adds up to one of the top stage shows ever seen in this area.

AUGUST IS THE MONTH TO “TOAST”… sandwiches, and the Wheat Division of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture suggests “Take a sandwich to lunch this month.” State Dept. of Director Glenn Kreuscher and secretary Rose Marie Ziems launch the month with a pumper sticker, which home economist Sue Smith gets several activities underway to encourage consumers to try something new on or between a couple slices of bread. Among them are a booklet of the top 20 sandwich recipes of 1973 available free from the Wheat Division, the bumper stickers, a cooking demonstration in Lincoln today and various county fair sticker distributions by Nebraska Public Power District.

PHONES LISTED… Telephone numbers of phones located on the fairgrounds were listed today by the Hemingford Telephone Company. They include: 4-H office 487-5347, KCOW radio office, 487-5341, Fair Manager office 487-5523, Commerce Hall pay phone 487-9303.

OPPOSITION VOICES RAISED… Opposition statements to Tuesday’s hospital bond election were released to the Ledger today from two groups, the Tax Watch Committee headed by co-chairmen Walter M. Mischnick and Mrs. Elenora Annable, and another group of Alliance craftsmen who have been working on remodeling the St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Mischnick’s statement took note of a full page advertisement in the Alliance Times-Herald Saturday by the new hospital committee. “This ad contained some of the ‘iffiest’ figures I’ve ever seen,” charged Mischnick.

The craftsmen stated that the second floor, east wing has recently been remodeled, and has been in use for several months featuring the new nurses call and electronic units in all patient rooms. Remodeling of the first floor, east wing is presently in progress.

TOWN BUDGET SET… Hemingford Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening and passed the annual appropriation bill. Passage came with approval of a budget of $311,763.12.