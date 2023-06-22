During the Festival of Hope on Saturday, June 17, the owner of a black Camaro prominently displayed it in front of the Scotts Bluff Event Center in Mitchell. A poster near the car shares the story of Barb Jensen, a local cancer survivor. Jensen’s car is adorned with a pink ribbon decal on the hood with the date 5-24-11, and more decals wrapping around the sides of the car.

May 24, 2011, is when she was diagnosed with cancer, according to the poster hanging next to the car. The ribbon wrapping around the car symbolizes how she felt like she had arms wrapped around her, keeping her safe during her cancer treatments.

Jensen’s story is just one of many for those attending the Festival of Hope.

Zandra Pullen’s mom, Londa Maron, is a breast cancer survivor. Maron’s bout with cancer was 40 years before the Festival of Hope was founded, but Pullen said the cause of supporting cancer patients resonates with her.

“My dad’s currently suffering from prostate cancer from Agent Orange in Vietnam,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of (history with) cancer in our family. We try to come out here every year to support the festival so that other families can get help.”

Jacquie Hartman took part in the live auction, the victor in a bidding war for a German Chocolate cake in honor of a longtime friend.

“The late Dr. Todd Sorensen and I would get in a bidding war for the blackberry pie. This year, like most years, the festival is on Father’s Day weekend. My husband’s favorite cake is German chocolate, so I had to have that,” she said. “The (cake) goes down a little bit easier after the Pony Express from earlier this week.”

Hartman, an original board member for the Festival of Hope, was there to support her husband, Dr. Mark Hartman who is the radiation oncologist at Regional West, and do her part to raise money for the organization.

“(Proceeds from the live auction) help families in need, especially those that need to go for services that may not be provided in this area. For instance, we don’t (treat) pediatric cancers here. They do get sent to the Front Range. Their staff is just trained for that specialty,” she said.

To help ease the financial burden from battling cancer may come in the form of help with mortgage, car payments or other expenses families may need help with, she said.

The Festival of Hope kicked off with a 5K run in the morning followed by the festival inside the event center. It culminated with the releasing of butterflies around noon.

This year’s event was shorter than previous years. It used to be a full-day event.

“As a committee and board, we decided we needed to shorten it,” Jennifer Hiltgen, a Festival of Hope board member, said. “We’re losing people because it’s a busy weekend, being Father’s Day weekend. There are lots of great activities in our wonderful communities going on.”

The Festival of Hope isn’t the only chance for those wishing to donate to the organization.

Donations may be made at festivalofhope.net or at the Cancer Care Center, and at the Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s website, otcf.org.