I am a relative newcomer to the Gering Area, having moved here a little over a year ago. I have lived all over the country for work, but fell in love with the Gering area when passing through on a weekend road trip. It is a unique place and one I am happy and proud to call home.

As a reader, I consider our Gering Public Library my home away from home, as the staff and fellow regulars have come to feel like an extended family. I joined the GPL Foundation Board to give back to my new home.

Although more space is needed, the current leadership and staff of the library, along with the Friends of the Gering Library, the Library Board and Gering Library Foundation are committed to making the most of the current space with its ongoing Refresh Project. The improvements so far have made the space feel even more inviting and I encourage all of you reading this to stop by for a visit and see and experience the differences.

Among the enhancements to date are fresh paint, a refreshed children’s space, a new Makerspace, BEAM game projector, a modernized teen area, and new adult computers on ADA compliant desks.

More improvements are in the works — expect announcements in the near future about plans for an enhanced adult space and improved ADA compliant library access. Great things are happening at our public library.

One of the better ideas for the ongoing refresh is the Gering Library Foundation’s Décor Drive which is intended to spruce up the library adult lounge area with new furniture to be purchased via donations from members of the community whether individuals, organizations or businesses. I cannot think of a better way to make my home away from home feel even more like home than helping to make the library a comfortable space for research, community meetings and events, or just browsing for that next favorite book.

Informational flyers on the Library Refresh and Décor Drive are available at the library with more specific information.

You can contribute by mailing a check to the Gering Public Library Foundation at 1055 P St,, Gering, NE 69341; or online at gplfoundation.org/donate to make contributions via the secure donation form through the Oregon Trail Community Foundation on behalf of the Gering Public Library Foundation.

For additional information, you may contact Christie Clarke, library director, at 308-436-7433 or just visit the library and ask a staff member.

I will be contributing to the Décor Drive and hope you will join me. And make a point to stop by the library and enjoy the improvements and welcoming atmosphere. The staff treats you just like family.