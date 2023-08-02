The Most Unlikely Place in Lewellen is featuring the art of a Gering artist during the month of August.

June Lacy, from Gering, has been painting for about 10 years, and enjoys painting in a variety of styles. Her painting “All Fenced In” earned Grand Champion of Acrylic Arts in 2018, and “Blue Jay and Berry” earned Grand Champion in 2020 at the Scottsbluff County Fair, as judged by Mary B Hunt. Her work has been displayed, as guest artist, at The Most Unlikely Place in Lewellen, Pinnacle Bank in Mitchell, and at the Western Nebraska Art Center in Scottsbluff. It is available as prints as well as note cards.

Most of her work simply comes from what happens to inspire her at the time — whether it’s Native American, abstract or contemporary, it usually involves lots of color. Lacy likes the painting to evoke either a feeling or a question, so that the viewer experiences an emotional tie to it.

Lacy is inspired by various sites that she sees in travels with her husband in their RV.

Visit the website TheMostUnlikelyPlace.com for hours.