Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After hearing testimony over the course of the last week, a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury convicted a Scottsbluff man in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man Thursday.

The trial of Gregory Moore, 57, began Monday and testimony concluded Thursday morning in the case. Charges against Moore stemmed from the Nov. 25, 2020, stabbing death of Fernando Camacho-McBride. The jury returned a verdict after deliberating for about an hour. The jury, comprised entirely of women, found Moore guilty of the charges of second-degree murder, a Class IB felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony.

As the foreperson of a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury read the verdict, Camacho-McBride’s mother, Semalee McBride, grasped the hand of her husband, Todd, tightly and started crying. As the jury left the courtroom, she and her husband hugged tightly, while she sobbed. Later, she hugged a detective in the case as Semalee and Todd, joined by family, gave thanks for the verdict.

Semalee sat through the trial each day, mostly by herself, because her husband, Todd, had been unable to attend. He’d been subpoenaed as a defense witness for Moore, called largely because of comments that he’d made to police officers investigating the case.

That testimony lasted just 10 minutes, something Todd McBride lamented as he thought about being unable to sit next to his wife during the trial this week.

Later, recounting the things that people had told the family about their son since he was killed, Todd McBride talked about how people said he would do anything for his friends and family. They remembered his laugh, his smile and other fond things about him.

“Everyone says he gave the best hugs,” Todd McBride said, describing the large man enveloping people in big hugs. The McBrides adopted Camacho-McBride after he had been removed from his biological parent’s home at just 5 years old. He and his brother were fostered by the McBrides before they adopted him. The couple adopted nine other children.

During closing arguments, Kelly Breen, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, regularly referred to Camacho-McBride as a “drug addict” and a “drug abuser.” He argued that Moore had stabbed Camacho-McBride in self-defense.

He made claims that Camacho-McBride had been violent, making inferences from tests taken during his autopsy that showed that he had significant quantities of methamphetamine in his blood. He pointed to statements on that report that persons with quantities of methamphetamine in their system may exhibit violent behavior to describe Camacho-McBride as having been the aggressor in a fight with Moore.

He said there was no evidence that Moore intended to kill Camacho-McBride, but that his actions had been committed “in the heat of a physical struggle between two very large men.”

Prosecutor Doug Warner, an assistant attorney general with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, explained the elements of the crimes of second-degree murder and the lesser offenses of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in his closing arguments.

He cast doubt on Moore’s claims he had attacked in self-defense, telling the jury that in Moore’s initial statements to police he never made reference to needing to protect himself from Camacho-McBride or to having been assaulted. Instead, he referred to protecting his “inventory” and that “illegal entry” had been made into his home.

“Never once does he say, ‘This guy threatened me. I was afraid for my life,” he said. “...In his mind, he’s justified because this is an illegal entry and ‘people were looking at my inventory.’ That’s his motivation. That’s the reason that he gives.”

Blood throughout the apartment showed that Camacho-McBride had fought for his life, trying to get away from Moore as he repeatedly stabbed him, Warner said. Camacho-McBride suffered cuts all over his body — on his arms, on his face — having been sliced multiple times by the knife. Camacho-McBride died after having bled out after suffering stab wounds in his left upper arm, where the brachial artery is located. He had also been stabbed in the head, with the knife having penetrated so deeply that it hit bone and broke in half.

He called Moore determined in his attack of Camacho-McBride, saying, “He didn’t give up. He continually went after him.”

At times, during the trial like at that moment, Semalee bristled. She wanted to react with anger as she heard some of the questions and the claims that Breen made about her son, but tried to keep her emotions in check so she could stay in the audience during the trial. However, despite the difficulties of sitting through the trial and hearing untruths about the young man, she said, she stayed steadfast. Someone needed to stand up for Camacho-McBride, she said, and that was her way to do that, to see that he got the justice he deserved.

“He was just 23 years old,” Semalee said, saying he didn’t get a chance to right his life. “At 23, you think you’re invincible.”

Though Camacho-McBride did have his troubles, starting to struggle in his teen years, he is remembered by his friends and family as a good kid and as a young man who was trying to do the right thing and work through his problems, Semalee said. He was known for being generous and had an affable nature.

Asked what she wanted people to know about Camacho-McBride, she said, “He was loved.”

Thursday’s verdict came just less than two weeks before Camacho-McBride would have marked his 26th birthday.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for July 21, 9 a.m. Judge Andrea Miller, who presided over the case, ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

The second-degree murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison, with a minimum sentence of 20 years imprisonment. The weapons charge carries a penalty of one to 50 years imprisonment.