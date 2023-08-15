Heritage Estates in Gering recently received one of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living’s 2023 silver quality awards. The awards are distributed nationwide to recognize excellence in senior living facilities.

Heritage Estates, owned by Vetter Senior Living, was one of 12 facilities in Nebraska to receive distinctions and one of seven under Vetter’s umbrella. Vetter Senior Living was founded by Jack Vetter and currently operates 31 senior living facilities across Nebraska, Missouri and Wyoming.

On Aug. 9, Vetter visited the facility as a part of tour that he and his wife, Eldora, planned. The Vetters launched the “Founder’s Tour” to visit the facilities under their company’s umbrella. Jack and Eldora, both 89, are in the process of making what may be their last tour around the facilities as the demands of travel increase.

The Vetters told stories of how they got their start in the nursing home business as well as how they came to manage Heritage Estates to a crowd of about 120 residents and workers at the facility.

Jack told stories of how he and Eldora met in high school and then came to buy their first nursing home and start their business in 1975. The purchase involved a loan from the bank and help from friends and family to get started.

A friend of Jack’s offered to sell him a facility in Fairbury for $888,000, or a little over $5 million in today’s dollars adjusted for inflation. While he was interested in the possibility, Jack said, it seemed like an insurmountable amount of money to raise. He remembers telling his friend, “There’s no way in God’s world I can raise $888,000.”

They ended up making a deal to cover the payment over 20 years with interest backed by a down payment of $28,000 secured through a loan that would be worth roughly $160,000 dollars today.

Residents and workers were appreciative of the Vetters for visiting and cited their commitment to the values and culture of their facilities as a factor in their success.

“I think it goes back to our mission values and the dignity in life that is our mission statement,” said Kim Johns, community relations coordinator at Heritage Estates.

She was also quick to point out that while they had received a distinction from the AHCA/NCAL as a result of an annual survey from the state and were found to have zero deficiencies in their care. Johns said in her 17 years of experience in the industry, getting such a rating is a very rare accomplishment for facilities to achieve.

“It really is (Jack Vetter’s) passion to provide dignity and life to our residents and his passion is seniors and providing the opportunity for them to have a place where they’re cared for,” Johns said.

However, Jack credited the team at Heritage for their success and was appreciative of their hard work.