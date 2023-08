The VFW Auxiliary National President Carla Martinez will be at the VFW Post 1681 in Gering Thursday, Aug. 10.

Martinez will be at the Western Nebraska State Veterans Home in Scottsbluff at 9 a.m. for coffee and donuts, which will be open to the public.

She will also be the guest of honor at a dinner at 6 p.m., hosted by VFW Post 1681 Auxiliary.

For any questions, contact John Brehm III, president of VFW Post 1681 Auxiliary, 308-641-1304.