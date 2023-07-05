“Picture making was … a kind of inheritance; but never, even in my wildest boyhood imagination, did I dream that the desire to sketch and paint pictures would carry me finally into every part of our country and over most of the world.” — William Henry Jackson

Join park ranger Eric Grunwald at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center theater for a short talk about the adventurous life of artist and photographer William Henry Jackson.

This talk will be illustrated by Jackson’s watercolors, oil paintings, sketches and photographs.

The program is free and appropriate for visitors of all ages. Come learn more about one of the most interesting people ever to explore and document the American West and how Scotts Bluff National Monument ended up with one of the world’s largest collections of his artwork.

Jackson was among the first to photograph the wonders of Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, Mesa Verde and other iconic locations in the West.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering. Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules is available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700, at nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or on Facebook at facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.