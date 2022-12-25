GPS board hears district annual report, recognizes departing members

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education recognized two outgoing members at its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.

Superintendent Nicole Regan spoke on behalf of board members Brady Shaul and Mary Winn during her regular report, thanking them for their service and recognizing their individual strengths and the contributions they’ve made during their tenure on the board.

“Thank you for your love and support for Gering Public Schools,” Regan said to Winn. “You don’t settle for standard. Excellence and achievement in your school community is always at the forefront. You are that leader–that teacher–whose impact ripples through the lives of so many beyond our district, our community, and the state of Nebraska.”

“You have committed an enormous number of hours in our business and facilities meetings, too many minutes and hours to count,” Regan said of Shaul. “We are so appreciative of your direct leadership and your guidance, which was so invaluable to us.”

The board also heard the 2021-2022 District Annual Report as presented by Director of Community Engagement Jennifer Sibal. The report included information about all aspects of the district’s performance, finances, and staffing.

Highlights included information on Gering’s teaching staff. The district employed 117 teachers during the 2021-2022 school year, resulting in a 17:1 teacher to student ratio. Fifty-seven percent of GPS’ teachers hold a master’s degree, and they cumulatively average 11 years of teaching experience and salary of $70,897.

The report also included results from the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS). Results from 2021-2022 showed Gering students are below state averages of proficiency in science, math, and English language arts.

Results of other district focus areas, such as student wellness, safety and security, and college and career opportunities are detailed in the report as well. The full report is available online at geringschools.net/page/annual-report.

The board entered into executive session for the purpose of discussing the superintendent’s 2022-2023 school year evaluation at 6:32 p.m. and reconvened at 7:05 p.m. After returning to public session, the board approved the evaluation unanimously.

The board then returned to executive session at 7:07 p.m. to discuss the annual review and approval of the superintendent’s 2023-2024 school year contract and salary. After reconvening at 7:30 p.m. the board voted to extend Dr. Regan’s contract through June 30, 2025 and approve an increased salary of $191,065 for the 2023-2024 school year.

The final action item involved a proposal to reduce the Valley Alternative Learning Transitioning School program from 15 seats to 10 in the 2023-2024 school year. Winn and council president BJ Peters both spoke against the proposal, citing the significant impact the VALTS program has on students.

Board member Brian Copsey tackled the issue from a district budgeting perspective, acknowledging that additional seats can be added if need for them arises.

After a 4-2 vote, the reduction of VALTS seating was approved.

The next meeting of the Gering Public Schools Board of Education will take place on Monday, Jan. 16 at 6:00 p.m.